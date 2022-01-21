Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 125,155 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,155 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

