Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

