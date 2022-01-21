Matt Maddox Sells 20,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matt Maddox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

