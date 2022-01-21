Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.23

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 149916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

