Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Up 7.2%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 5,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 182,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

