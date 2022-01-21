Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

