M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

SAA opened at GBX 176 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.17 million and a PE ratio of -76.52. M&C Saatchi has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.70.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.