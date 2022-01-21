McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $241,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

