McDonald’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $253.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

