McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 206,525 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$541.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

