McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and traded as low as C$1.14. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 206,525 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$541.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

