MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 575,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDH opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

