MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 8,325 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $17,045.98.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard purchased 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $24,075.74.

NASDAQ MDIA opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

