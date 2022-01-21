Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.56. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

