Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $42.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $43.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $172.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 135,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

