Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 36,610 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $38.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $599.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,299,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

