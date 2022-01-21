Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $719,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,891,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.42 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $380.64 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

