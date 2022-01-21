Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

