Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,078 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $55.89 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86.

