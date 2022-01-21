Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

J stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

