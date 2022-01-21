Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

MSI stock opened at $238.85 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average of $243.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

