Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.59 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,890 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Crown by 22.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 432,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 44.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $115.74 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $118.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

