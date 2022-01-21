Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.63. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

