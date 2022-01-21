Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,679 shares of company stock worth $121,171. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 257,987 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACK opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

