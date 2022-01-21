Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,808 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18.

