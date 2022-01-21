Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

