Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.