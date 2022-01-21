Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,814,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 577,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.