Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,883 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $340,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

