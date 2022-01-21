MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $457.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $411.58 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

