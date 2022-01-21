MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $457.53

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $457.53, but opened at $417.95. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 14,505 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
