MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $457.53

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $457.53, but opened at $417.95. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 14,505 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

