Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

