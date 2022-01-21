Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 344 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

