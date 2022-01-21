Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 469,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

