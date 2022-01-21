Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $75,559.77 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $75,559.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total transaction of $213,012.24.

On Monday, December 6th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.07. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $225.46. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

