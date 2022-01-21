Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $470,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

MRTX stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $225.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

