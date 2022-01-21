Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $53.90 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $53,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 183.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 668,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 432,917 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,054,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 727.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 277,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 244,095 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

