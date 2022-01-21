Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $64,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.67.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $515.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.06. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 472.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

