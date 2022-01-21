Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $55,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $213.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.92.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

