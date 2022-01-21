Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,955 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $69,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

