Mizuho Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $48.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 233.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $809,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

