Mizuho Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $382.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.76.

ESS opened at $335.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.00 and its 200-day moving average is $333.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $235.75 and a twelve month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

