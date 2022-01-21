Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,141,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

