Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Up 4.5%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 154,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 66,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

