Morgan Stanley Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.08.

TSCO opened at $209.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.64. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

