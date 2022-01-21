Morgan Stanley Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,043.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $987.21.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $826.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $906.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $901.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

