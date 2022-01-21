Morgan Stanley Downgrades AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEARCA ALFA opened at $69.19 on Monday. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75.

Get AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 6.97% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.