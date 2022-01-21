Morgan Stanley Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of SNAP opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Snap by 14.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 59.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Snap by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Snap by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

