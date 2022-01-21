Morgan Stanley Trims Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price to GBX 780

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.92) to GBX 780 ($10.64) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.73) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.75) to GBX 832 ($11.35) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.