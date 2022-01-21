Morgan Stanley Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $103.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

