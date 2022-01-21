Morgan Stanley Trims Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price to $57.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.86.

FOUR opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.00. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

